Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.74 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $79.50 million and $40.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

