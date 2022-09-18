Loop Capital Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Hold

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $339.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.02.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.