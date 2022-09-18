Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $689,056.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

