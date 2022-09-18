Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

