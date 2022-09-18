LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells $121,518.00 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LYTS stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

