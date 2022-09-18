LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.48 million and $9.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00065247 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00077116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.