LunchMoney Market Cap Hits $107,742.79 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $107,742.79 and approximately $34.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00065247 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00077116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

