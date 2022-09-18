LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $136,930.41 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

