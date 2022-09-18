Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.24.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Insiders have bought 508,300 shares of company stock worth $4,639,050 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.