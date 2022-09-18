M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American International Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

