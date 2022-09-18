M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $135.93 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.