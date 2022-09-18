M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $335,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

