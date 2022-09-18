M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $343,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $972,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

