M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $400,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

