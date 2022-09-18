M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

