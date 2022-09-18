M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

