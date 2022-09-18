M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $221.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $249.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

