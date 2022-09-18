M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,932.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $56.90 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

