M Jay Allison Acquires 50,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

