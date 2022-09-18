M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.74

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.74 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 166.05 ($2.01). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WINK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of £21.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,232.14.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at M Winkworth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

In other news, insider Simon Agace purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,761.72).

About M Winkworth

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.