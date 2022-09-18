Macquarie Begins Coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance
DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $495.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
