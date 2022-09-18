Macquarie Begins Coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $495.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.