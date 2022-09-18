Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:MNSEF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

