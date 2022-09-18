MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,053.00

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $125.20 million and approximately $51,053.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.