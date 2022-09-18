MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $3.72. MannKind shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 19,594,710 shares traded.

MannKind Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $53,033. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.