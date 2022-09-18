ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.08

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

