Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $22.17 on Major Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Maple has a market capitalization of $97.96 million and $1.45 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $22.17 or 0.00111689 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077003 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

