MAPS Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. MAPS has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $226,352.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,485,641 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAPS’s official website is maps.me/token.

Get MAPS alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “MAPS is the backbone of the Maps.me ecosystem, driving retention and usage of the app, and benefiting from 100% of its net revenues. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me.Proof of History (PoH) – Proof of History creates a historical record that proves that an event has occurred at a specific moment in time. Whereas other blockchains require validators to talk to one another in order to agree that time has passed, each Solana validator maintains its own clock by encoding the passage of time in a simple SHA-256, sequential-hashing verifiable delay function (VDF). More info here.Cross-chain token – You can find the native SPL (Solana chain) MAPS token here and the ERC20 wrapper here.”

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.