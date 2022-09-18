Margaret Letsche Purchases 1,500 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Margaret Letsche bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,177 shares in the company, valued at $726,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $11.73 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,543,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.