Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

