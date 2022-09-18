Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.35 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

