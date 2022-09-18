Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,191 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.