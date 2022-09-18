Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 348 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.58.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.