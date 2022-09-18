Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 415,768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

