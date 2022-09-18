Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

