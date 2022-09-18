Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $788,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,416,000 after acquiring an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,117 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

