Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 740 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after acquiring an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,004,000 after buying an additional 190,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 23,599,046 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

