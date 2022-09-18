Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,594,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of PZA opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.
