Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $254.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

