Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 11,134 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,879,000 after buying an additional 11,599,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,648 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,371,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

