Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,075 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 563,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 122,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

