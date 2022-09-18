Massnet One Day Volume Reaches $322,334.00 (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $322,334.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057152 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065006 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00076837 BTC.
Massnet Profile
Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org.
Massnet Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.