Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE DR opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$311.71 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

