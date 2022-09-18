Melalie Hits Market Capitalization of $182,353.26 (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.

About Melalie

Melalie is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

