Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $270.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

