Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

