Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of MMSI stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81.
Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems
In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.