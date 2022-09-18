Mesefa (SEFA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $3,875.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.70 or 0.02556648 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00836059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
