Metaverse ETP Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $46,665.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,725,324 coins and its circulating supply is 80,725,226 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

