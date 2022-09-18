Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $64.58 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00020031 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $64.58 million and $1.14 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,535,779 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.