MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $588.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $93,883.96 and $588.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,810,262 coins and its circulating supply is 174,508,334 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.