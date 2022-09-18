Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $30.54 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Midas has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $79.63 million and $813,761.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.54 or 0.00157266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

